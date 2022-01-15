Sony Pictures Films collaborate with Kamal Haasan to foray into Kollywood

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Films India on Saturday announced their first Tamil-language film, to be produced by Kamal Haasan.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the untitled film will star Sivakarthikeyan, best known for 'Marina', 'Remo' and 'Namma Veettu Pillai'.

The movie will be backed by Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and R Mahendran and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

Haasan said he is proud to be associated with Sony Pictures Films India for the project.

"The power of a well-told story is transformative, and this story will move, uplift and inspire the audience in many ways. I am very proud to be collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India, actor Sivakarthikeyan and director Rajkumar Periasamy to bring this compelling story to the big screen," the 64-year-old star said in a statement.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India said they are thrilled about foraying into Tamil cinema with Haasan.

"We are very happy that this film will bring together the best of the creative team - Rajkumar Periasamy for his storytelling and direction and the talented Sivakarthikeyan which will surely create an unforgettable cinematic experience for the viewers," Krishnani said.

He revealed that the creative team at Sony Pictures identified the story and worked on it for several months along with Periaswamy.

"This being our first step into Tamil cinema, we hope to increasingly engage with a new generation as well as veteran creators who are masters in regional cinema and whose storytelling has a global resonance," Krishnani added.

Sivakarthikeyan, 36, expressed his gratitude to be associating with Haasan, Sony Pictures Films India and Periasamy.

"It's a project filled with multiple emotions for me. Kamal Haasan sir is a master craftsman of Indian Cinema. Infact he's an international icon living amidst us. To work on a project in which this iconic legend is the producer, itself is a great feeling for me.

"Sony Pictures Films India is again a global brand who have their humongous success tag right there along their name," he said.

Periasamy said he is honoured to narrate this special story.

"I've always been an ardent admirer of Kamal Haasan sir since my childhood and my hero Sivakarthikeyan is a very close friend of mine. So, this project is especially dear to my heart," he said.