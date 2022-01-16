STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First look of director Venkat Prabhu's 'Manmatha Leelai' out

Manmatha Leelai promises to have a generous dose of humour, like Venkat Prabhu's most other films.

Director Venkat Prabhu

Director Venkat Prabhu (Photo| Cinema Express)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Venkat Prabhu, whose previous film 'Maanaadu' is still having a strong run in theatres even 50 days after its release, has now released the first look of his next film titled 'Manmatha Leelai'.

Like most other Venkat Prabhu films, this one too promises to have a generous dose of humour in it.

The film, which features Ashok Selvan in the lead, will have music by Venkat Prabhu's younger brother Premgi Amaren and cinematography by Tamizh Azhagan.

Taking to Twitter to release the first look of the film, Venkat Prabhu said the film would be a 'fun quirky ride'. The director also dropped enough hints to suggest that this film would be completed swiftly. The Telugu version of the film has been titled 'Manmadaleela'.

Ashok Selvan, who plays the lead in the film, too posted the first look on his timeline. He said, "From a fanboy to working with Venkat Prabhu anna, a surreal moment for me. Presenting you the first look of 'Manmatha Leeai', a Venkat Prabhu Quickie! Film is a blast!" The film has three heroines - Samyuktha Hegde, Smruthi Venkat and Riya Suman.

