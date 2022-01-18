STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Angadi Theru-fame Mahesh to headline 'Yevaal'

'Angadi Theru' Mahesh Mahesh describes the shoot experience as a smooth one without hindrance due to the COVID pandemic.

Published: 18th January 2022 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Yevaal'.

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

Angadi Theru Mahesh will be next seen in Yevaal, directed by debutant Githesh Karunakaran. The actor has pinned high hopes on the film.

“I took up Yevaal as I found the story very intriguing. It is a film with a bit of romance, thrills, and horror. It is not anything like I’ve done before”, says Mahesh, adding that he has also attempted a new look for the film.

Mahesh describes the shoot experience as a smooth one without hindrance due to the pandemic. The film, which mostly has Malayalis in the crew, was shot completely in Kerala. Mokksha, Gowri Sharma, Madhumitha, Akshara Raj, Parichita Sinha, Arathi Krishna, and Praveen Parameshwar also star in the film.

Yevaal has its story written by Arathi Krishna and screenplay by Ranjith Ragahavan. Cinematographer Krishna PS, editor Ananthu S Vijay, and music director Rejimon TKL form the core technical team. Yevaal is produced jointly by Arathi Krishna and RL Ravi.

