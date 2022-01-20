STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Madras HC gags singer Chinmayi, filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in Susi Ganesan defamation case

Finding a prima facie case for grant of interim injunction, the judge said that the 'balance of convenience' is also in favour of plaintiff Susi Ganesan.

Published: 20th January 2022 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Chinmayi (L) and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

Singer Chinmayi (L) and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained noted poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, playback singer Chinmayi Sripada and social networking sites of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube from publishing defamatory content against film director Susi Ganesan.

Justice Abdul Quddhose on Thursday issued the gag order on a petition filed by Ganesan seeking damages of Rs 1.10 crore and restraining Leena Manimekalai and others from publishing any defamatory text or video against him.

Finding a prima facie case for grant of interim injunction, the judge said that the 'balance of convenience' is also in favour of plaintiff Susi Ganesan. "Irreparable injury will be caused to the plaintiff, if after trial, this court finds that there is no truth in the statements made by the defendants. Accordingly, there shall be an order of interim injunction...," he said in the order. 

The judge further restrained both Susi Ganesan and Leena Manimekalai, who have been engaged in a war of words following the latter's MeToo allegations, from going to the press with the subject matter of the dispute. "Both the plaintiff and the first respondent are directed not to go to the media or tweet messages with regard to their respective contentions as the matter is subjudice," Justice Abdul Quddhose said.

He ordered notice to all the respondents, including Chinmayi Sripada and social networking sites including Twitter Communications India Private Limited, Google LLC, Meta Inc (formerly Facebook Inc) and Divya Marunthiah. They are directed to file their reply by February 15, 2022, the date for further hearing.

Susi Ganesan, in his petition, alleged Leena had been posting messages on social networking sites with connivance of Chinmayi, with the intention of damaging his image and reputation, besides spoiling his career. Her recent post on alleged threat to life had led him to be portrayed as a criminal, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinmayi Madras High Court Leena Manimekalai Susi Ganesan Susi Ganesan defamation case MeToo
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp