Madras HC gags singer Chinmayi, filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in Susi Ganesan defamation case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained noted poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, playback singer Chinmayi Sripada and social networking sites of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube from publishing defamatory content against film director Susi Ganesan.

Justice Abdul Quddhose on Thursday issued the gag order on a petition filed by Ganesan seeking damages of Rs 1.10 crore and restraining Leena Manimekalai and others from publishing any defamatory text or video against him.

Finding a prima facie case for grant of interim injunction, the judge said that the 'balance of convenience' is also in favour of plaintiff Susi Ganesan. "Irreparable injury will be caused to the plaintiff, if after trial, this court finds that there is no truth in the statements made by the defendants. Accordingly, there shall be an order of interim injunction...," he said in the order.

The judge further restrained both Susi Ganesan and Leena Manimekalai, who have been engaged in a war of words following the latter's MeToo allegations, from going to the press with the subject matter of the dispute. "Both the plaintiff and the first respondent are directed not to go to the media or tweet messages with regard to their respective contentions as the matter is subjudice," Justice Abdul Quddhose said.

He ordered notice to all the respondents, including Chinmayi Sripada and social networking sites including Twitter Communications India Private Limited, Google LLC, Meta Inc (formerly Facebook Inc) and Divya Marunthiah. They are directed to file their reply by February 15, 2022, the date for further hearing.

Susi Ganesan, in his petition, alleged Leena had been posting messages on social networking sites with connivance of Chinmayi, with the intention of damaging his image and reputation, besides spoiling his career. Her recent post on alleged threat to life had led him to be portrayed as a criminal, he said.