Director CS Amudhan's film with Vijay Antony titled 'Ratham'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director C.S. Amudhan's eagerly-awaited film, featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, has been titled "Ratham".

Making the announcement on Twitter on Sunday, actor Vijay Antony jokingly asked his director: "Hi C S Amudhan, Am I a good guy or a bad guy in this film?"

The producers of the film also released the first look of the film on Twitter on the occasion.

One of the producers of the film, Kamal Bohra, tweeted that many of the fans had guessed the name right. The film unit also chose to have a space meet on Twitter soon after the announcement. During the course of the discussion on spaces, it was disclosed that the film would be an investigative action thriller.

"The film would talk about a grave injustice happening in society that has gone unnoticed for a long time," director Amudhan disclosed. "It is strange that nobody has noticed it and made a film on it so far," he added.