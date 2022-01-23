STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Ripupbury' will be horror-comedy set in rural backdrop: Director Arun Karthik

Director Lokesh Kanakaraj released the first look of the upcoming horror-comedy 'Ripupbury', featuring actor Mahendran in the lead.

Published: 23rd January 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Lokesh Kanakaraj released the first look of director Arun Karthik's upcoming horror-comedy 'Ripupbury', featuring actor Mahendran in the lead, on the occasion of the latter's birthday on Sunday.

Talking to IANS, director Arun Karthik says, "My film will be a full-fledged horror comedy that is set in a rural backdrop. It is about three people getting into a gothic situation."

Arun says that Mahendran plays a boy next door in the film and that this role would probably be the craziest among all his films.

The film will also feature Kavya Arivumani, who is known for her role as 'Mullai' in the Tamil television serial 'Pandian Stores'.

Giving out details of what inspired him to come up with this story, Arun says, "After watching the Telugu film 'Jathi Rathnalu', I wanted to make a similar stress buster in Tamil."

"I wanted to do a horror comedy. However, all the plots in horror comedy have been explored and therefore we came up with something new. This story has a rural backdrop. More importantly, apart from the horror, the film will have a proper story that will be full of humour and drama," he said.

Eighty per cent of the film is done, the director discloses and adds that they intend to release the film in summer this year.

