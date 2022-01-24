STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Jai Bhim' wins three awards at Noida International Film Festival


The film tells the moving story of an upright lawyer coming to the aid of poor, defenseless people from the Irular community.

Published: 24th January 2022 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Jai Bhim (Photo | Instagram)

CHENNAI: Director Tha Se Gnanavel's critically acclaimed courtroom drama, 'Jai Bhim', featuring actors Suriya, Lijomol Jose and Manikandan in the lead, has won three awards at the Ninth Noida International Film festival, 2022.

The film fetched Suriya the Best Actor award and Lijomol Jose, the award for Best Actress. It also took home the award for Best Film. On Monday, Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, the CEO of 2D Entertainment, the production house that produced the film, announced the news on twitter.

He tweeted that 'Jai Bhim' had won the Best Film, Best Actor for Suriya and Best Actress award for Lijomol Jose at the Noida International Film Festival 2022!



The film, which tells the moving story of an upright lawyer coming to the aid of poor, defenseless people from the Irular community who have no means to stand up to the might of an inhuman police force that seeks to exploit their helplessness and commits atrocity after atrocity on them with impunity, has been winning widespread acclaim ever since it released.
 

