Lydian Nadhaswaram becomes Ilaiyaraaja's 'first and one and only' student

By IANS

CHENNAI: Lydian Nadhaswaram, who wowed the world and the country with his amazing music skills, on Monday announced that he had become ace music director Ilaiyaraaja's "first and one and only" student.



Lydian, who made India proud by winning the CBS talent show, 'The World's Best' in 2019, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Dear all, I’m very happy to inform you all that my music teacher “Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja uncle” said that I’m his First and one and only student in his experience..and he teaches me everyday with so much love and care…I need all your blessings too..Thank you one and all pic.twitter.com/r1qyRvrcYW — Lydian Nadhaswaram Official (@lydian_official) January 24, 2022



The 17-year-old musician, who hails from Chennai, appeared on The World's Best on CBS in the year 2019 and won, earning a prize money of a million dollars. Lydian, who can play as many as 14 musical instruments including the drums, tabla and the guitar, is known for his incredible piano playing skills.

