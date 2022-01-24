STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Lydian Nadhaswaram becomes Ilaiyaraaja's 'first and one and only' student

The 17-year-old musician, who hails from Chennai, appeared on The World's Best on CBS in the year 2019 and won, earning a prize money of a million dollars.

Published: 24th January 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Lydian Nadhaswaram with Ilaiyaraaja(Photo | Instagram)

Lydian Nadhaswaram with Ilaiyaraaja(Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Lydian Nadhaswaram, who wowed the world and the country with his amazing music skills, on Monday announced that he had become ace music director Ilaiyaraaja's "first and one and only" student.

Lydian, who made India proud by winning the CBS talent show, 'The World's Best' in 2019, took to Twitter to make the announcement.


The 17-year-old musician, who hails from Chennai, appeared on The World's Best on CBS in the year 2019 and won, earning a prize money of a million dollars. Lydian, who can play as many as 14 musical instruments including the drums, tabla and the guitar, is known for his incredible piano playing skills.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lydian Nadhaswaram Ilayaraja First student Chennai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp