Bobby Simhaa plays Sathyavan in Vikram-starrer 'Mahaan'

Director Karthik Subburaj on Thursday released Simhaa's look in the film on social media. He said, "Simha as SATHYAVAN in 'Mahaan'."

Published: 27th January 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Bobby Simha

Actor Bobby Simha (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Bobby Simha, who plays a character called Sathayavan in director Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming gangster flick 'Mahaan', featuring actors Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram in the lead, says this role will be one of his best.

Soon after, Simha tweeted his first look poster and said, "One of my best yet!!" 'Mahaan' has been garnering attention for it features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time.

Apart from Bobby Simha, Simran too plays a pivotal role in the film. The movie will premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video starting February 10 and will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.

Sources say 'Mahaan' is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realises his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life.

Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father? This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action-packed journey.

