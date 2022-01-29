STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Makers of Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban reunite for B.E. BAR

Actor Suresh Ravi is teaming up with his Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban (KUN) director RDM for a new film titled B.E. BAR.

Published: 29th January 2022

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

Actor Suresh Ravi is teaming up with his Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban (KUN) director RDM for a new film titled B.E. BAR. While the duo’s previous film was a crime-thriller, B.E. BAR is a campus-based entertainer. Suresh Ravi, who is also one of the film’s producers, confirms that B.E. BAR will be starkly in contrast to KUN.

In a chat with CE, the actor says, “Unlike KUN, which dealt with a serious issue like police brutality, B.E. BAR will be a colourful, fun entertainer. Rom-com is a familiar genre but, here, we’re attempting something new called fri-com, which is friendship comedy.”

Suresh Ravi plays an engineering student and the female lead Isharaa Nair of Sathuranga Vettai-fame plays his collegemate. “The film is about the bonding between these two friends and their desperate attempts to clear the arrears”, adds Suresh.

The rest of the case includes Thambi Ramaiah, Livingston, Kalloori Vinoth, Madhu and Renuka. B.E. BAR is produced by Malcolm of Absolute Pictures in association with BR Talkies Corporation and White Moon Talkies. Apart from Suresh, B Bhaskaran and P Rajapondiyan area also co-producing this project.

The makers have completed shoot and are eyeing to release the film in theatres this summer. 
 

