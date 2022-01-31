STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

First look of webseries titled 'Akash Vaani' out

The series also stars Abitha Venkataraman, Sharath Ravi, Deepz, Maggie alias Margaret, Melvin, Johnson, and Deepak Paramesh in supporting roles.

Published: 31st January 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

First look of 'Akash Vaani'

First look of 'Akash Vaani'

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Kavin and Reba Monica John coming together for a new web series titled Akash Vaani. Actor Arya launched the first look of the series, which is set to premiere on Aha Tamil. The vibrant first look features Kavin riding a bike with Reba in the back. The rom-com is directed by Enoc Able, a former assistant of Atlee.

Speaking about the series, Enoc says, “Without any twists and turns, Akash Vaani is a lighthearted, musical rom-com that will showcase real emotions. It revolves around the leads and a few more characters. The series is seven episodes long and after that, these characters will surely be remembered by the audience.”

The series also stars Abitha Venkataraman, Sharath Ravi, Deepz, Maggie alias Margaret, Melvin, Johnson, and Deepak Paramesh in supporting roles. Presented by Kaustubha Mediaworks, Akash Vaani has music by Guna Balasubramanian and cinematography by Santhakumar C. Akash Vaani is expected to stream from February when Aha Tamil gets officially launched. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akash Vani First look Kavin Reba Monica John
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp