Prashanth Raj wraps up shooting of Santhanam's comedy entertainer

Fortune Films, the firm producing the yet-to-be-titled film, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Published: 01st July 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Director Prashant Raj (L) with Santhanam

Director Prashant Raj (L) with Santhanam. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The shooting of director Prashant Raj's upcoming comedy entertainer, featuring actor Santhanam in the lead, has been wrapped up, its makers have announced. Fortune Films, the firm producing the yet-to-be-titled film, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

It said: "It's a wrap of our 'Santa15'! Get ready to witness one awesome fun entertainer. More updates soon." Santhanam too confirmed that the shooting of the film had been wrapped up.  He tweeted, "My next 'Santa15' shooting wrapped up. It was a super fun journey with director Prashant Raj. Get ready to witness one awesome fun entertainer. More updates coming soon."

Director Prashant Raj responded to Santhanam's tweet, saying,"Thanks for one of the most memorable working experiences brother." The film features actresses Tanya Hope and Ragini Dwivedi as the female leads and has music by Arjun Janya.

