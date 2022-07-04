STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Check out Vikram as Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

'Ponniyin Selvan' also features Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj.

Published: 04th July 2022 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

vikram-ponniyinselvan

Vikram as Aditya Karikalan in 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: The team of director Mani Ratnam's eagerly-awaited magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan' on Monday released the first look of actor Vikram as Aditya Karikalan in the film.

Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions, the firm that is producing the film along with Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, said: "Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1"

The film, the first part of which is set to hit screens on September 30 this year, will release in five languages --- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The film is based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki.

The story revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

The film, called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj.

The project is touted to be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. AR Rahman is scoring the music while cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponniyin Selvan vikram Aditya Karikalan Mani Ratnam
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp