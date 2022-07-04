Dhanush-Arun Matheswaran's film titled 'Captain Miller'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

It is already known that actor Dhanush will be teaming up with director Arun Matheswaran for a feature film. The new development is that Sathya Jyothi Films will be bankrolling the project, which is now titled Captain Miller. The first look features Dhanush with his face covered with a mask and riding a motorbike holding a rifle on his shoulder.

Speaking about the film, Arun says, “It’s an action-adventure set in the 30s and 40s. It’s too early to talk in detail about the film and we will soon announce the rest of the cast. We are going on floors from next month and planning on shooting the film throughout the country.”

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film will have music by GV Prakash. The film’s technical crew consists of Shreyaas Krishna handling cinematography, with Nagooran in charge of the edit. Coincidentally, Arun’s previous directorial, Saani Kaayidham featured Dhanush’s brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan in the lead role. Captain Miller is scheduled to release in 2023.