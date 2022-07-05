'Oththa Seruppu Size 7' Hindi remake gets title

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that actor-director Parthiban, who starred and helmed the 2019 thriller film Oththa Seruppu Size 7, is remaking the film in Hindi with Abhishek Bachchan.

During the promotions for his upcoming film Iravin Nizhal, Parthiban shared that the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu is titled Single Slipper Size 7. Interestingly, the Tamil version was also titled Single Slipper Size 7 during its festive run.

Speaking about the film, Parthiban says, “I have added a few dialogues to infuse more terror to Abhishek Bachchan’s character and they will add heroism to the character without making it too apparent.

The film, despite being a remake, feels fresh, because as actors, there’s a lot of difference when it comes to body language between me and Abhishek. Technically, the film will be much better when compared to the Tamil version. Ilaiyaraaja sir, who has seen the film, also felt the same,”