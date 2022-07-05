STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Spotify's 'AmplifiHer' initiative: Voice for a cause

Audio streaming platform Spotify recently announced the 2nd edition of AmplifiHer, an initiative to uplift the strong and capable women in the audio industry.

Published: 05th July 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Spotify. (File photo)

Spotify. (File photo)

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

Audio streaming platform Spotify recently announced the 2nd edition of AmplifiHer, an initiative to uplift the strong and capable women in the audio industry. The focus of the campaign is to continue efforts in raising the conversation around the women creator community in audio and provide a platform for them to inspire more talent to join music and podcasts.

From artists to podcasters, Spotify recognised 12 influential women who inspire talent in the audio industry, and singer Saindhavi was one among them. Honoured by the recognition, Saindhavi heaps praise on platforms like Spotify that offer space for people to express themselves. “A few years ago, when we were into indie music, it was tough to get a platform to upload our work. Music labels would ask us the content for a whole album, but today, we have artists releasing singles weekly. With the advent of platforms like Spotify, it is also easier for artists like us to connect directly with the audience. Moreover, the response is direct and immediate, which helps in self-evaluation for an artist.”

Self-evaluation and constant learning are things Saindhavi firmly believes in. “One should have a clear-cut understanding of their strengths and weaknesses. Only then can you improve yourself. When I first started in cinema, I didn’t know anything about ‘range’ because I was trained in classical music. I faced several rejections following which I sat down to analyse what was going wrong. I practiced, sought help, and tried to better myself every day. Today, I can sing comfortably in the high range. But it took me a few years to understand whether I’m capable of doing it.”

Saindhavi

Saindhavi, who started her career in reality shows, has come a long way to where youngsters now consider her an inspiration. “There have been instances where young singers would come up to me and say, ‘we would like to follow your footsteps’. Such love is overwhelming, but it also makes me feel more responsible.” Elaborating on this, Saindhavi adds that one shouldn’t be complacent and soak in past glory. “Complacency brings you down. You have to keep exploring and keep updating yourself. You can prosper in any field only if you have the perpetual thirst for learning.”

A multi-tasker, Saindhavi is actively into playback singing, kutcheris, devotional albums, indie music, and live stage shows. When asked how she maintains a balance, she says, “I don’t want to restrict myself. I wish to explore and attempt everything. But the key is regular practice. My ultimate goal is to be a better musician, so I constantly work towards it.” Her quest for versatility is evident from a casual glance at her discography. She can sing a romantic track like ‘Vizhigalil Oru Vaanavil’ and an oppari like ‘Ellu Vaya Pookalaye’ with equal panache. “It all attributes to my thirst for learning. Being part of stage shows has also helped a lot. While in a troupe, you should be skilled enough to sing a variety of genres. It also helped with exposure to various voice techniques.”

A regular in concerts and stage shows, Saindhavi is gutted about KK’s unfortunate passing away after a live performance. “Artists often say, ‘whatever happens, the show must go on’, but I guess, it’s time to rethink. KK’s loss is an irreplaceable void in Indian music. Tragic incidents like these are a wake-up call. We have to take a pause and prioritise our health. Ours is not a 9-5 job where you come home after a day’s work. Artists don’t get such luxury. We should remember that a family is waiting at the end of the day. Organisers should also be cautious. It’s not just about the performers, the audience also needs to be taken care of. They pay their hard-earned money to watch us perform. Nobody deserves to suffer because of someone’s negligence.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AmplifiHer Spotify women Talent
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp