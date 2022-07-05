Spotify's 'AmplifiHer' initiative: Voice for a cause

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

Audio streaming platform Spotify recently announced the 2nd edition of AmplifiHer, an initiative to uplift the strong and capable women in the audio industry. The focus of the campaign is to continue efforts in raising the conversation around the women creator community in audio and provide a platform for them to inspire more talent to join music and podcasts.

From artists to podcasters, Spotify recognised 12 influential women who inspire talent in the audio industry, and singer Saindhavi was one among them. Honoured by the recognition, Saindhavi heaps praise on platforms like Spotify that offer space for people to express themselves. “A few years ago, when we were into indie music, it was tough to get a platform to upload our work. Music labels would ask us the content for a whole album, but today, we have artists releasing singles weekly. With the advent of platforms like Spotify, it is also easier for artists like us to connect directly with the audience. Moreover, the response is direct and immediate, which helps in self-evaluation for an artist.”

Self-evaluation and constant learning are things Saindhavi firmly believes in. “One should have a clear-cut understanding of their strengths and weaknesses. Only then can you improve yourself. When I first started in cinema, I didn’t know anything about ‘range’ because I was trained in classical music. I faced several rejections following which I sat down to analyse what was going wrong. I practiced, sought help, and tried to better myself every day. Today, I can sing comfortably in the high range. But it took me a few years to understand whether I’m capable of doing it.”

Saindhavi

Saindhavi, who started her career in reality shows, has come a long way to where youngsters now consider her an inspiration. “There have been instances where young singers would come up to me and say, ‘we would like to follow your footsteps’. Such love is overwhelming, but it also makes me feel more responsible.” Elaborating on this, Saindhavi adds that one shouldn’t be complacent and soak in past glory. “Complacency brings you down. You have to keep exploring and keep updating yourself. You can prosper in any field only if you have the perpetual thirst for learning.”

A multi-tasker, Saindhavi is actively into playback singing, kutcheris, devotional albums, indie music, and live stage shows. When asked how she maintains a balance, she says, “I don’t want to restrict myself. I wish to explore and attempt everything. But the key is regular practice. My ultimate goal is to be a better musician, so I constantly work towards it.” Her quest for versatility is evident from a casual glance at her discography. She can sing a romantic track like ‘Vizhigalil Oru Vaanavil’ and an oppari like ‘Ellu Vaya Pookalaye’ with equal panache. “It all attributes to my thirst for learning. Being part of stage shows has also helped a lot. While in a troupe, you should be skilled enough to sing a variety of genres. It also helped with exposure to various voice techniques.”

A regular in concerts and stage shows, Saindhavi is gutted about KK’s unfortunate passing away after a live performance. “Artists often say, ‘whatever happens, the show must go on’, but I guess, it’s time to rethink. KK’s loss is an irreplaceable void in Indian music. Tragic incidents like these are a wake-up call. We have to take a pause and prioritise our health. Ours is not a 9-5 job where you come home after a day’s work. Artists don’t get such luxury. We should remember that a family is waiting at the end of the day. Organisers should also be cautious. It’s not just about the performers, the audience also needs to be taken care of. They pay their hard-earned money to watch us perform. Nobody deserves to suffer because of someone’s negligence.”