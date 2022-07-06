STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Told Madhavan I'd do anything to tell Nambi Narayanan's story: Actor Rajeev Ravindranathan

The outpouring of love from the audiences and stars alike has been overwhelming for Ravindranathan, who plays the role of Param, a scientist in Nambi’s team.

KOCHI: Actor Rajeev Ravindranathan, who was seen in the movies like 3 idiots and English Vinglish, is currently under quarantine after testing positive for Covid, but nothing could be more comforting than a warm bowl of soup and all the positive responses that his latest Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been getting. The movie is based on the life of Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer at the ISRO. R Madhavan, who has directed and written the screenplay, portrays the role of Narayanan.

The outpouring of love from the audiences and stars alike has been overwhelming for Ravindranathan, who plays the role of Param, a scientist in Nambi’s team. “My character is an amalgamation of a few characters from Nambi’s life. Param can be described as Laxman to Nambi’s Ram. He is a supporter and a firm believer of everything that Nambi stands for. Param lives his patriotism for India, through Nambi,” says Ravindranathan.

Since the character is fictitious, Ravindranathan borrowed a lot of nuances of his character from the script. “I am an actor who likes to pick up from whatever the lines are telling me. You have to understand there is always the subconscious at work when a dialogue writer is penning the scenes. And I try to tap into that. I quickly picked on this character’s social awkwardness and the fact that his fellow scientists are his entire world,” he explained, adding that he also followed Madhavan’s instructions on the character.

Ravindranathan got to know about the movie in 2018 from Madhavan . “I took the script and went to the balcony for three hours. And when I came back, I had mixed feelings and told him, I would do anything to tell Nambi’s story,” laughs Ravindranathan.

Even though he knew there were meatier parts in the movie, he has no qualms about playing Param. “There is a certain way I project myself on screen, and I think the directors know what they will get when they put me in front of the camera. Screentime is of scant importance to me. If I am going to get entertained by the character, then I am going to do the part,” says the city-based actor. 

