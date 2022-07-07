STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Ilaiyaraaja on RS nomination: It will inspire more younger minds to pursue music and art

PM Modi had congratulated Ilaiyaraaja on his Rajya Sabha nomination, hailing the 79-year-old veteran as a "creative genius".

Published: 07th July 2022 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja. (File Photo | Express)

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja. (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has expressed gratitude over being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and said it is an opportunity for him to take the "beauty of music, art and culture" to society.

The music composer was among four members who were nominated to the Upper House, the others being legendary athlete PT Usha, noted philanthropist Dr Veerendra Heggade and renowned screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.

"I express my sincere gratitude for the thoughts @narendramodi ji It is an honour and opportunity to make the beauty of music, art and culture reach the length and breadth of our society. Am sure, this gesture by the Government of India will inspire more younger minds to pursue music and art as a passion and profession thereby rejuvenating the rich heritage and culture that India is always known for," Ilaiyaraaja tweeted on Wednesday night.

PM Modi had congratulated Ilaiyaraaja on his Rajya Sabha nomination, hailing the 79-year-old veteran as a "creative genius".

"The creative genius of Ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey -- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha," the prime minister had said.

Ilaiyaraaja was also congratulated by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, megastars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja Express Gratitude Rajya Sabha Nomination Art Music Culture Athlete PT Usha
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp