STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan': Poster of Trisha as Princess Kundavai released

The makers have already released the first look poster of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini in the film.

Published: 07th July 2022 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Trisha as princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The makers of director Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan' on Thursday released the first look of actress Trisha as princess Kundavai in the film.

Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, which are jointly producing the film, tweeted the first look poster and said, "In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai! "

The makers have already released the first look poster of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini in the film.

The film, the first part of which will release on September 30 this year, will release in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The film is based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki.

The film, called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A R Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trisha Ponniyin Selvan PS 1 Mani Ratnam Lyca Productions Madras Talkies
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp