WATCH | 'Gargi' trailer: Sai Pallavi plays a teacher in this emotional courtroom drama

Billed as an emotional courtroom drama, Gargi also features Aishwarya Lekshmi in a cameo.

Published: 08th July 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sai Pallavi in Gargi.

Sai Pallavi in Gargi. (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The trailer of Gargi, the upcoming film starring Sai Pallavi in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media. The film is set to release in theatres on July 15.

The three-minute trailer shows Sai Pallavi as a teacher, who comes to face legal proceedings after her father gets entangled in a case.

Directed by Gautham Ramachandran, Gargi is produced by the filmmaker along with Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Thomas George. 

Gargi is billed as an emotional courtroom drama.

Apart from Sai Pallavi in the lead role, the upcoming film also features Kaali Venkat, Saravanan of Paruthiveeran-fame, Aishwarya Lekshmi in a cameo role, among others.

The technical crew of Gargi consists of music composed by Govind Vasantha, cinematographer duo Sraiyanti and Premkrishna Akkattu and editing done by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

Aside Tamil, the film is also set to release in Telugu and Kannada. Actor Suriya’s production banner 2D Entertainment is set to present the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi, who was last seen in Telugu film Virata Parvam, will be seen alongside Sivakarthikeyan in the upcoming Rajkumar Periasamy directorial.

The film is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International.

