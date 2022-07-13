Vijay Kumar’s next with Seththumaan director launched

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Actor-director Vijay Kumar of Uriyadi fame is teaming up with Seththumaan director Thamizh for his next. The film, produced by Reel Good Films, went on floors yesterday. Interestingly, Vijay Kumar is also collaborating with the banner for an upcoming action-drama directed by Abbas A.

Speaking about the new film, director Thamizh says, “It’s a political drama that can be enjoyed by people of all age groups. We are currently shooting in a village near Ambur and the rest of the film too will be shot in regions around the town. Similar to Seththumaan, this film will also underline family emotions.”

Writer Azhakiya Periyavan has penned the film’s dialogue which will star Ayodhi-fame Preethi Asrani as the female lead. The cast also includes Dhileepan, Pavel Navageethan, and Mariyam George among others. Mahendiran Jayaraju is the cinematographer and Govind Vasantha will compose the music. CS Prem Kumar will be editing the film.

