STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay Kumar’s next with Seththumaan director launched

Actor-director Vijay Kumar of Uriyadi fame is teaming up with Seththumaan director Thamizh for his next. The film, produced by Reel Good Films, went on floors yesterday.

Published: 13th July 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

The cast also includes Dhileepan, Pavel Navageethan, and Mariyam George among others.

The cast also includes Dhileepan, Pavel Navageethan, and Mariyam George among others.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor-director Vijay Kumar of Uriyadi fame is teaming up with Seththumaan director Thamizh for his next. The film, produced by Reel Good Films, went on floors yesterday. Interestingly, Vijay Kumar is also collaborating with the banner for an upcoming action-drama directed by Abbas A.

Speaking about the new film, director Thamizh says, “It’s a political drama that can be enjoyed by people of all age groups. We are currently shooting in a village near Ambur and the rest of the film too will be shot in regions around the town. Similar to Seththumaan, this film will also underline family emotions.” 

Writer Azhakiya Periyavan has penned the film’s dialogue which will star Ayodhi-fame Preethi Asrani as the female lead. The cast also includes Dhileepan, Pavel Navageethan, and Mariyam George among others. Mahendiran Jayaraju is the cinematographer and Govind Vasantha will compose the music. CS Prem Kumar will be editing the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Kumar Uriyadi Seththumaan  Preethi Asrani
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp