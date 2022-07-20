Home Entertainment Tamil

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 26

On Prime Video, the film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Published: 20th July 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

A still from 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan's directorial debut "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" is set to have its digital premiere on Prime Video on July 26, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The biographical drama, based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, was released theatrically on July 1.

"Rocketry" was headlined by Madhavan, who had also written and produced the film.

On Prime Video, the film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Madhavan said he is thrilled to see how the film would be received on the streaming platform.

"Essaying this role and helming this incredible story of Nambi sir was very crucial, and I'm glad that we will be able to reach many more households to inspire, enlighten and entertain through Amazon Prime Video," he added.

The film's Tamil version had south star Suriya in a guest appearance, while its Hindi version featured Shah Rukh Khan in the same role.

There is no update yet regarding the streaming of the film's Hindi and English versions.

"Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" is produced by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rocketry Rocketry The Nambi Effect Prime Video Nambi Narayanan
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp