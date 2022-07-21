Home Entertainment Tamil

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan to give a sneak peek into their love story via Netflix documentary

The documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

Published: 21st July 2022 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.(Photo | Instagram, Netflix India)

By ANI

MUMBAI: If you want to know how newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story started, then there's great news for you all as Netflix is all set to come up with a documentary on the duo's journey that led to their fairytale wedding.

The documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

Ahead of the release of the documentary, Netflix unveiled a few unseen romantic photos of the couple.

"These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars. BRB, we're doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY'RE coming to Netflix.. it's beyond a fairy tale," a post read on Netflix India's Instagram account.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond. Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, Director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh."

The update has left fans excited.

"Woaaaaah. Can't wait to know their story," a social media user commented.

"Amazing. Beautiful couple," another one wrote.

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Gautham Vasudev Menon
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp