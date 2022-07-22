Tamil actor-director T Rajendar to return home after treatment in US  

CHENNAI: Tamil director and actor T Rajendar, who was in the United States for medical treatment, is scheduled to return home to Chennai on Friday. Rajendar is the father of one of the leading young actors in Kollywood, Simbu.



Rajendar, who suddenly developed chest pain in Chennai last month, was rushed to a private hospital where the director was diagnosed with internal bleeding in the stomach. He was advised to go for advanced treatment. So, the eminent actor, director, producer, lyricist, singer and musician left for the US on June 14.



After successfully undergoing treatment there, he has recovered completely and is set to return to India on July 22, the day Simbu alias Silambarasan's film 'Maha' will hit the screens.



Sources say that Rajendar's younger son Kuralarasan, daughter Ilakkiya, son-in-law Abilash and grandson Jason will be accompanying him on his return journey.



After coming to Chennai, Rajendar is most likely to meet and thank Chief Minister MK Stalin for helping with his treatment. The director also thanked his fans, family friends and colleagues from the industry who prayed for his recovery. Simbu had returned from the United States earlier this month.

CHENNAI: Tamil director and actor T Rajendar, who was in the United States for medical treatment, is scheduled to return home to Chennai on Friday. Rajendar is the father of one of the leading young actors in Kollywood, Simbu. Rajendar, who suddenly developed chest pain in Chennai last month, was rushed to a private hospital where the director was diagnosed with internal bleeding in the stomach. He was advised to go for advanced treatment. So, the eminent actor, director, producer, lyricist, singer and musician left for the US on June 14. After successfully undergoing treatment there, he has recovered completely and is set to return to India on July 22, the day Simbu alias Silambarasan's film 'Maha' will hit the screens. Sources say that Rajendar's younger son Kuralarasan, daughter Ilakkiya, son-in-law Abilash and grandson Jason will be accompanying him on his return journey. After coming to Chennai, Rajendar is most likely to meet and thank Chief Minister MK Stalin for helping with his treatment. The director also thanked his fans, family friends and colleagues from the industry who prayed for his recovery. Simbu had returned from the United States earlier this month.