Tamil Films to be screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year: Here's the list

By Express News Service

Jai Bhim will be screened along with other thought-provoking Tamil Films at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) this year. The film stars Suriya Sivakumar, who also won the National Award for Best Actor this year for Soorarai Pottru. The film also won the Best Feature Film at IFFM last year and Suriya bagged the Best Performance (Male) award.

The Tamil films to be screened at the festival include:

Jai Bhim: Directed by TJ Gnanavel, starring Suriya, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan

The film narrates the story of a brave activist-lawyer (Suriya), who fights to get justice for a poor tribal man falsely accused of robbery.

The Road to Kuthriyar: Directed by Bharat Mirle, starring Dhruv Athreye, Chinna Dorai, Parvathi OM

The story of the film follows a wildlife researcher from the city, who is faced with the task of conducting a ‘mammal survey’ of the 600-square-kilometre Kodaikanal Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu. Armed with 40-year-old maps of the area and a GPS device, he must navigate the park on foot. He recruits a local tribesman from the area to serve as his guide. When an accident takes him to the guide's village, his attitude towards the marginalised is transformed.

Perianayaki: Directed by Bala Murali Shingade, starring Jeyagowri Sivakumaran

The film is about 56-year-old Perianayaki, an immigrant from Sri Lanka. Her day begins as it does every day - at her dead-end job stacking shelves at the local supermarket. As a result of her inability to speak English, she struggles to fit in. But on her wedding anniversary, Perianayaki is forced to reconcile with the bittersweet realities of her life.

Ayu: Directed by Chathra Weeraman, starring Sandra Mack, Jagath Manuwarna, Malini Fonseka

After a car accident, a pregnant woman discovers a deadly secret about her life that begins to destroy everything and everyone she loves. She also stumbles upon the clandestine truth about her body, heart and soul.

IFFM is a Victoria State Government-funded annual festival based in Melbourne, Australia. It was founded in 2012.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

