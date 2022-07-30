Home Entertainment Tamil

Brinda Master wraps up shoot for her second Tamil directorial 'Thugs'

It was announced a month ago that Brindha's second directorial has been titled Thugs and it stars Simha, Munishkanth, RK Suresh and Hridhu Haroon in the lead roles. 

Published: 30th July 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Brinda Master is directing her second Tamil film 'Thugs'.

Brinda Master is directing her second Tamil film 'Thugs'.

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The makers of the gritty action thriller Thugs, being directed by well-known dance choreographer-turned-director Brinda Master, on Saturday officially announced that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up.

Hridhu Haroon, who plays one of the leads in Santosh Sivan's Hindi film Mumbaikar which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Vikranth Massey in it, plays the lead along with National Award winner Bobby Simha, and actor-producer RK Suresh in this film.

Sources say that comedian Munishkanth will have a different kind of role in this film, which will be high on action.

Two stunt choreographers --- Rajasekar and Phoenix Prabhu --- have worked on this film.

The film's story is said to revolve around the lives of a few gangsters in Kanyakumari and has a lot of violence. It was shot in Nagarkoil and Kochi. The film was shot in a single schedule.

Priyesh has cranked the camera for this film in which music is by Sam C S.

Praveen Antony has taken care of its editing.

Well-known publicist Yuvaraj turns Executive Producer with this film.

HR Pictures, known for distributing blockbusters 'Vikram' and 'RRR' in Kerala is producing this film.

The film will, apart from releasing in Tamil, also release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

The makers made the announcement online with a new poster featuring just the shadows of the lead cast.

Brinda made her debut as a director earlier this year with Hey Sinamika, starring Dulquer Salman, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also recently choreographed the 44th Chess Olympiad Anthem which featured Tamil Nadu's CM and AR Rahman. 

(With inputs from Express News Service and IANS) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thugs Brinda Master Tamil cinema Kollywood
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp