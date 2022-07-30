Brinda Master wraps up shoot for her second Tamil directorial 'Thugs'

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The makers of the gritty action thriller Thugs, being directed by well-known dance choreographer-turned-director Brinda Master, on Saturday officially announced that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up.

Hridhu Haroon, who plays one of the leads in Santosh Sivan's Hindi film Mumbaikar which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Vikranth Massey in it, plays the lead along with National Award winner Bobby Simha, and actor-producer RK Suresh in this film.

Sources say that comedian Munishkanth will have a different kind of role in this film, which will be high on action.

Two stunt choreographers --- Rajasekar and Phoenix Prabhu --- have worked on this film.

The film's story is said to revolve around the lives of a few gangsters in Kanyakumari and has a lot of violence. It was shot in Nagarkoil and Kochi. The film was shot in a single schedule.

Priyesh has cranked the camera for this film in which music is by Sam C S.

Praveen Antony has taken care of its editing.

Well-known publicist Yuvaraj turns Executive Producer with this film.

HR Pictures, known for distributing blockbusters 'Vikram' and 'RRR' in Kerala is producing this film.

The film will, apart from releasing in Tamil, also release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

The makers made the announcement online with a new poster featuring just the shadows of the lead cast.

Brinda made her debut as a director earlier this year with Hey Sinamika, starring Dulquer Salman, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also recently choreographed the 44th Chess Olympiad Anthem which featured Tamil Nadu's CM and AR Rahman.

(With inputs from Express News Service and IANS)

CHENNAI: The makers of the gritty action thriller Thugs, being directed by well-known dance choreographer-turned-director Brinda Master, on Saturday officially announced that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. Hridhu Haroon, who plays one of the leads in Santosh Sivan's Hindi film Mumbaikar which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Vikranth Massey in it, plays the lead along with National Award winner Bobby Simha, and actor-producer RK Suresh in this film. Sources say that comedian Munishkanth will have a different kind of role in this film, which will be high on action. Two stunt choreographers --- Rajasekar and Phoenix Prabhu --- have worked on this film. The film's story is said to revolve around the lives of a few gangsters in Kanyakumari and has a lot of violence. It was shot in Nagarkoil and Kochi. The film was shot in a single schedule. Priyesh has cranked the camera for this film in which music is by Sam C S. Praveen Antony has taken care of its editing. Well-known publicist Yuvaraj turns Executive Producer with this film. HR Pictures, known for distributing blockbusters 'Vikram' and 'RRR' in Kerala is producing this film. The film will, apart from releasing in Tamil, also release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. The makers made the announcement online with a new poster featuring just the shadows of the lead cast. Brinda made her debut as a director earlier this year with Hey Sinamika, starring Dulquer Salman, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also recently choreographed the 44th Chess Olympiad Anthem which featured Tamil Nadu's CM and AR Rahman. (With inputs from Express News Service and IANS)