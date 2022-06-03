STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prime Video announces release date of Tamil original series 'Suzhal - The Vortex' at IIFA 

Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, the series stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy and Radhakrishnan Parthiban.

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

The series is produced by Wallwatcher Films and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M.

The series is produced by Wallwatcher Films and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M. (Photo | Twitter/ PrimeVideoIN)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Prime Video's first long-form scripted original series in Tamil "Suzhal-The Vortex" is set to premiere on June 17, the streamer announced at the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards on Friday.

Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, the series stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy and Radhakrishnan Parthiban. The series is produced by Wallwatcher Films and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M.

The eight-episode fictional crime thriller revolves around the investigation of a missing girl that wreaks havoc and disrupts the very fabric of a small town in South India.

Director Bramma called it an "important" show for the country.

"This is not a story of one particular industrial town in Tamil Nadu, it is a story of every town across the world. These characters and emotions are universal but have a regional context. It's an important show for the entire country," he said at the event.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video described "Suzhal" as a "taut, poignant" show.

Purohit said the show's strength is it's "strong emotional core" which will resonate with the audience.

"Suzhal-The Vortex" will be Prime Video's first Tamil original series to premiere across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English along with foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic and Turkish.

The cast will also introduce the show at IIFA Rocks on Friday, which will be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana.

