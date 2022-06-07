STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Kamal Haasan on 'Vikram' success: I breathe cinema

Kamal Haasan thanked each and everyone associated with 'Vikram' and especially the audience who made this film a huge success.

Published: 07th June 2022 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS)

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kamal Haasan is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Vikram: Hitlist'. The superstar took to social media to thank everyone and shared that cinema is his oxygen and that he "breathes" it.

On behalf of Raj Kamal Films International, the actor thanked each and everyone associated with the film and especially the audience who made this film a huge success.

In a video clip he is heard saying: "Cinema is a language in itself we don't need a discussion be it from from the south, north or from any corner of the world.

"I thank all technitians, performers, audiences and press -- who helped making 'Vikram' a successful film. Cinema is my oxygen and I breathe cinema.... a film is made with several brains and over thousand hands but the fortune of the film is written by all of you. Till today, you all have supported good cinema... Success of 'Vikram' is just not my win but a win for good cinema."

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, it is a Raaj Kamal Films International movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikram Kamal Haasan Raj Kamal Films International
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp