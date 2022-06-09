'Just married Nayanthara': Vignesh Shivan posts first photo with 'Thangamey' after wedding

By Agencies

CHENNAI: Director Vignesh Shivan, who wed the love of his life Nayanthara on Thursday morning at Sheraton Grand resort in Mahabalipuram, has posted his first wedding picture on social media. Taking to Twitter, Vignesh Shivan posted a picture of him planting a kiss on his wife's forehead immediately after their wedding and said, "On a scale of 10, She's Nayan & am the One! With God's grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends, Just married Nayanthara!"

Vignesh Shivan tied the sacred 'Thali' around actress Nayanthara's neck at around 10.24 am this morning as guests who had gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newly-wed couple.

Sources said that the couple came down the stage after the wedding and took the blessings of superstar Rajinikanth who was seated next to Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam in the audience.

Have you checked out photos from the Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding yet?



The couple has made arrangements to provide lunch to over a lakh people all across the state as part of their wedding arrangements. Food is to be provided to destitute people and inmates of old age homes all across the state. They will also provide food to 18,000 children all across the state.

This apart, arrangements for 'Annadanam' at select temples have also been made by the celebrity couple, whose wedding has been the cynosure of all eyes.

The ceremony was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with cinema personalities, including Atlee, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On a scale of 10…



She’s Nayan & am the One



With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends



Jus married #Nayanthara #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

The pair reportedly dated for nearly seven years before tying the knot.

Earlier in the day, Shivan (36) had penned a heartfelt Instagram note for Nayanthara (37), his 'Thangamey' (beloved), a term of endearment which draws its inspiration from the title of the song of their first film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' (2015).

"Today is June 9th and it's Nayan's thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life!! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It's all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara! My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours! (sic)" the director wrote alongside a picture with Nayanthara.

A top star, Nayanthara has worked across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries in films such as 'Chandramukhi, 'Ghajini', and 'Puthiya Niyamam'.

Shivan is best known for directing Tamil movies like 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam' and 'Paava Kadhaigal' (anthology). Nayanthara is also reported to make her Hindi film debut with Atlee's "Jawan", fronted by Shah Rukh Khan.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)