'Will contest in Tamil Nadu's next elections': Kamal Haasan after success of 'Vikram'

By ANI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan attended a press meeting in Chennai regarding the success of his new film, 'Vikram'. The actor has confirmed that he will 'contest in next election' of Tamil Nadu.

In terms of working with South Indian actor Rajnikanth, Haasan asserted, "I am ready always to act with Rajinikanth. On the part of the direction, it's should be discussed with Lokesh and Rajinikanth and then let you all know."

The actor boasted that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam has completed five years and expressed that it has "grown well" over the years. According to the the veteran actor, "There is no break with MNM party side. It will continue in its side." The actor is willing to contest in the next Tamil Nadu elections as well.

Meanwhile, the actor is having a taste of success after his latest film 'Vikram' received much appreciation, having an IMDB rating of 9 out of 10. The action-thriller is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles.

Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles. Vikram hit the screens on June 3, this year.