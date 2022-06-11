STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Arulnithi-starrer 'Dejavu' to hit screens on July 21

Debut director Arvindh Srinivasan's investigative thriller 'Dejavu', featuring actor Arulnithi in the lead, will hit screens on July 21.

Published: 11th June 2022 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Arulnithi

Kollywood actor Arulnithi

By IANS

CHENNAI: Debut director Arvindh Srinivasan's investigative thriller 'Dejavu', featuring actor Arulnithi in the lead, will hit screens on July 21, the makers announced on Friday.

Arulnithi made the announcement by tweeting a poster of the film that said the film would release in theatres on July 21.

The film's story revolves around Arulnithi, who plays an IPS officer in the film.

The teaser of the film had caught the attention of audiences when it first released.

The trailer gave away the fact that there was a cat and mouse game going on between the mastermind of a crime and Arulnithi and how, until a point the criminal is a step ahead of the cop.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, has cinematography by PG Muthiah.

Apart from Arulnithi, the film also features Smruthi Venkat, Madhoo (Madhubala), Achyuth Kumar and Raghav Vijay among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arulnithi Dejavu
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp