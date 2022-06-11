Arulnithi-starrer 'Dejavu' to hit screens on July 21

By IANS

CHENNAI: Debut director Arvindh Srinivasan's investigative thriller 'Dejavu', featuring actor Arulnithi in the lead, will hit screens on July 21, the makers announced on Friday.

Arulnithi made the announcement by tweeting a poster of the film that said the film would release in theatres on July 21.

The film's story revolves around Arulnithi, who plays an IPS officer in the film.

The teaser of the film had caught the attention of audiences when it first released.

The trailer gave away the fact that there was a cat and mouse game going on between the mastermind of a crime and Arulnithi and how, until a point the criminal is a step ahead of the cop.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, has cinematography by PG Muthiah.

Apart from Arulnithi, the film also features Smruthi Venkat, Madhoo (Madhubala), Achyuth Kumar and Raghav Vijay among others.