STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Director Adhik Ravichandran thanks producer Vinod Kumar for allocating big budget for 'Mark Antony'

Work on director Adhik Ravichandran's next film 'Mark Antony', featuring actors Vishal and SJ Suryah in the lead, began in the first week of May in Chennai.

Published: 11th June 2022 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Vishal-starrer 'Mark Antony'.

A still from Vishal-starrer 'Mark Antony'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Adhik Ravichandran, who is now directing 'Mark Antony' featuring actor Vishal in the lead, on Friday thanked his producer Vinod Kumar for allocating a huge budget for the film.

Taking to Twitter to wish Vinod a happy birthday, Adhik wrote, "Wishing the Real DON of 'Mark Antony' Vinod Kumar. Big heart, big vision, big support, big budget.

"Thank you for this huge cast and crew sir. Can't wait for people to see your big vision on this pan-Indian picture! Happy birthday! Wishing you a blockbuster year sir."

Work on director Adhik Ravichandran's next film 'Mark Antony', featuring actors Vishal and SJ Suryah in the lead, began in the first week of May in Chennai.

The film, which will be Vishal's 33rd film, is being produced by S Vinod Kumar, the man who had produced Vishal's 'Enemy' as well.

Ritu Verma will be pairing up with Vishal for the first time in this film, which also stars Sunil Verma and Nizhalgal Ravi in prominent roles.

GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music for this film which will have editing by Vijay Velukutty & cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

Famous stunt directors Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein and Ravi Varma are doing the stunts for the film with Umesh Rajkumar doing the Production Design.

The film is to release in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adhik Ravichandran Vinod Kumar Mark Antony Vishal
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp