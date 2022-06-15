STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First look of Valli Mayil  out

We had earlier reported that Vijay Antony is teaming up with director Suseenthiran for a film titled Valli Mayil.

Published: 15th June 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Movie poster of Valli Mayil. ( Photo | Twitter/@immancomposer)

Movie poster of Valli Mayil. ( Photo | Twitter/@immancomposer)

By Express News Service

Apart from Vijay Antony, it features the film's prominent actors Sathyaraj and Jathi Ratnalu-fame Faria Abdullah. 

Speaking about the film, Suseenthiran says, "Valli Mayil is an action thriller set in the mid-80s. The film is named after the female lead character. Vijay Antony plays a cop in the film. Very few stories lend themselves to be made in multiple languages and this is one of them. 

Speaking about the film, Suseenthiran says, “Valli Mayil is an action thriller set in the mid-80s. The film is named after the female lead character. Vijay Antony plays a cop in the film. Very few stories lend themselves to be made in multiple languages and this is one of them.

Valli Mayil is going to be simultaneously released in five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. We finished the first schedule in 28 days and the second schedule will commence next month. We are planning to shoot in Gobichettipalayam, Pollachi and Kodaikanal followed by the final schedule in Chennai and Delhi. Since it’s a period film we are building a lot of sets and it’s a different experience from what I have done before.”

The rest of the cast includes Bharathiraja and Telugu actor Sunil. With music by D Imman, the film’s cinematography is handled by Vijay K Chakravarthi. DN Thai Saravanan of Nallusamy Pictures, who has earlier produced the director’s earlier films like Maaveeran Kittu, Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer and 
Kennedy Club is bankrolling Valli Mayil. 

TAGS
Suseenthiran Vijay Antony Valli Mayil
Comments

