Rajinikanth's next film titled 'Jailer': Check out first poster

MUMBAI: Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar has been titled "Jailer".
The movie, Rajinikanth's 169th feature project, is backed by Sun Pictures.
The production company, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared the title of the film on Twitter.
"#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer," the post read.
#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer@rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/tEtqJrvE1c— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) June 17, 2022
Nelson is directing the film from his own script. "Jailer" is his second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Vijay-led blockbuster "Beast".
ALSO READ | Interview: Into the vortex with Amazon Prime Video’s Tamil original, Suzhal
Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose the music for the film.
Rajinikanth's last big-screen outing was in 2021 with "Annaatthe".
"Jailer" is presented by Kalanithi Maran.
Details related to the cast and plot of the film are under wraps.