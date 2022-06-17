Rajinikanth's next film titled 'Jailer': Check out first poster

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar has been titled "Jailer".

The movie, Rajinikanth's 169th feature project, is backed by Sun Pictures.

The production company, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared the title of the film on Twitter.

"#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer," the post read.

Nelson is directing the film from his own script. "Jailer" is his second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Vijay-led blockbuster "Beast".

ALSO READ | Interview: Into the vortex with Amazon Prime Video’s Tamil original, Suzhal

Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose the music for the film.

Rajinikanth's last big-screen outing was in 2021 with "Annaatthe".

"Jailer" is presented by Kalanithi Maran.

Details related to the cast and plot of the film are under wraps.