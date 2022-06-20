STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Parundhaaguthu Oor Kuruvi to be a survival thriller

Speaking about the film, Dhanabalan says, “The plot revolves around two strangers stuck in a difficult situation in a forest overnight and how they overcome the challenges."

Published: 20th June 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Cast and team of the movie. (File Photo)

Cast and team of the movie. (File Photo)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actors Vivek Prasanna and Pandrikku Nandri Solli-fame Nishanth Rusho are teaming up for a new film titled Parundhaaguthu Oor Kuruvi. The survival drama is helmed by first-time director Ko Dhanabalan who had earlier assisted director Ram. 

Speaking about the film, Dhanabalan says, “The plot revolves around two strangers stuck in a difficult situation in a forest overnight and how they overcome the challenges. We have completed the shooting and the film is currently in the post-production stage. The film was shot in forest regions in Gudalur, Ooty. The locations we chose were difficult to shoot at and considering the film is about one night’s story, we had to shoot in darkness. 

The film’s first look was released by Vijay Sethupathi yesterday. Parundhaaguthu Oor Kuruvi also stars Gayathiri who is known for Hindi films and series like Raid and Naagin 6, while the rest of the cast includes Ratsasan-fame Vinod Sagar, Arul D Shankar, Kodangi Vadivel and R Ramadoss. Singer Renjith Unni, known for singing Entammede Jimikki Kammal, is making his Tamil debut as a music director with this film. With cinematography by Ashwin Noel, Lights On Media is bankrolling this project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nishanth Rusho Parundhaaguthu Oor Kuruvi Ko Dhanabalan Vivek Prasanna
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp