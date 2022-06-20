Parundhaaguthu Oor Kuruvi to be a survival thriller

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Actors Vivek Prasanna and Pandrikku Nandri Solli-fame Nishanth Rusho are teaming up for a new film titled Parundhaaguthu Oor Kuruvi. The survival drama is helmed by first-time director Ko Dhanabalan who had earlier assisted director Ram.

Speaking about the film, Dhanabalan says, “The plot revolves around two strangers stuck in a difficult situation in a forest overnight and how they overcome the challenges. We have completed the shooting and the film is currently in the post-production stage. The film was shot in forest regions in Gudalur, Ooty. The locations we chose were difficult to shoot at and considering the film is about one night’s story, we had to shoot in darkness.

The film’s first look was released by Vijay Sethupathi yesterday. Parundhaaguthu Oor Kuruvi also stars Gayathiri who is known for Hindi films and series like Raid and Naagin 6, while the rest of the cast includes Ratsasan-fame Vinod Sagar, Arul D Shankar, Kodangi Vadivel and R Ramadoss. Singer Renjith Unni, known for singing Entammede Jimikki Kammal, is making his Tamil debut as a music director with this film. With cinematography by Ashwin Noel, Lights On Media is bankrolling this project.