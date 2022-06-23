STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vezham: Relationships, revenge and repercussions

Sandeep Shyam’s directorial debut Vezham starring Ashok Selvan, Iswarya Menon and Janani is hitting the screens this Friday.

Published: 23rd June 2022 10:28 AM

Ashok Selvan. (Photo | facebook)

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Sandeep Shyam’s directorial debut Vezham starring Ashok Selvan, Iswarya Menon and Janani is hitting the screens this Friday. The filmmaker shares that the film has been named after a synonym for an elephant because his protagonist possesses the traits of the animal.

“Elephants have two contrasting sides. They are loyal and loving generally, but when they are attacked they turn ferocious and remember their enemies till their revenge is attained. You can spot all these elements in the character of Ashok,” he says.

Sandeep adds that the film is not just a murder mystery and it has a lot of layers to it. “It is a whodunit and also a relationship drama. I am positive that the impact of the film will be on the audience for at least two or three days. I wrote the script with Ashok on my mind, I didn’t have any other options. But I auditioned both Janani and Iswarya before finalising them. Iswarya has got a lot of untapped potential as a performer, I have tried to utilise it as much as possible in Vezham.”

The film has music by Jhanu Chanthar and cinematography by Shakthi Arvind. Vezham is bankrolled by Keseven under his banner K4 Kreations.

