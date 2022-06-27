STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Teaser of Vikram Prabhu-starrer 'Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku' out

The gripping action thriller has been co-directed by Harendhar Balachandar along with Karrthik Adwait. Art direction for the film is by PL Subenthar and stunts are by Dinesh Kasi.

Published: 27th June 2022 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the teaser of the movie 'Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku'. (Photo | Actor Karthi @ Twitter)

A still from the teaser of the movie 'Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku'. (Photo | Actor Karthi @ Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi on Monday released the official teaser of director Karrthik Adwait's intense action-thriller 'Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku', featuring actors Vikram Prabhu and Vani Bhojan in the lead. Taking to Twitter, Karthi said, "Here's a film to look forward to guys. Happy to present to you all the edgy teaser of 'Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku'!"

The film has not only been written and directed by Karrthik Adwait, but has also been produced by him. Apart from Vikram Prabhu and Vani Bhojan, the film will also feature Kannada actor Dhananjaya and comedian Vivek Prasanna in pivotal roles.

Shot by cinematographer Sridhar, the film has music by Sagar and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The gripping action thriller, whose teaser has some intense action clips, has been co-directed by Harendhar Balachandar along with Karrthik Adwait. Art direction for the film is by PL Subenthar and stunts are by Dinesh Kasi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karrthik Adwait Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku Vikram Prabhu Vani Bhojan
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp