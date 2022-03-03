STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Release date of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' to be announced on March 14

The release date of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's action entertainer 'Vikram', featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, will be officially announced on March 14.

Published: 03rd March 2022 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan

By IANS

CHENNAI: The release date of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited action entertainer 'Vikram', featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, will be officially announced on March 14.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film, which has three powerhouse performers and a star-studded crew working on it for the last 9 months, has triggered huge expectations.

The film's principal shooting began in August 2021 despite lockdown restrictions and a new variant that threatened to derail the shoot. The crew worked tirelessly following all necessary protocols and finally managed to complete the film's shooting on Wednesday.

Now, with the film's shooting having been completed, Raajkamal Films International, the production house producing this film, has said that the release date of the film will be announced on March 14.

Barring the leads, the film also stars Narain, Chemban Vinod, Kalidas Jayaram and Gayathrie in pivotal roles and is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lokesh Kanagaraj Vikram Kamal Haasan Vijay Sethupathi Fahadh Faasil
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp