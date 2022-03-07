Kavin, Aparna team up for a love story

RAM VENKAT SRIKAR By

Express News Service

It has been announced that actors Kavin and Aparna Das will be appearing in a romantic family drama. The film will be directed by debutant Ganesh K Babu, an erstwhile associate of filmmaker Rajesh M Selva. Ganesh calls the film “an entertainer aimed at all age groups”. Speaking about the casting process, he adds, “I wanted someone fresh to play the lead roles because the actor’s off-screen image shouldn’t reflect in the character and the performance.”

The shooting of the film began recently and is expected to progress for the next two months in Chennai. The film will feature Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee-fame Harish and Vaazhl-fame Pradeep Anthony in prominent roles. Ezhil Arasu K will be lensing the yet-to-be-titled film, while Jen Martin and Kathiresh Alagesan will be heading the music and editing departments, respectively.

Produced by S Ambeth Kumar of Olympia Movies, further details related to the film are expected to be unveiled shortly. In addition to this film, Kavin will be appearing in Oor Kuruvi, produced by Vignesh Shivan, while Aparna will be soon seen in the Vijay-starrer, Beast.