Salvation will come only if women stand together: Kajal Aggarwal

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Kajal Aggarwal on Tuesday said that the salvation of women would come only if women stood together.



In a Woman's Day post on Instagram, Kajal said, "Women are fierce. We are powerful. No matter what language we speak, how we dress, or the work we choose to do. What matters is we have a choice, and the freedom to carve out a life for ourselves.



"As long as we know women, who are strong and resilient, we must respect them, carry them forward, lift them up. "For they are the product of all our other selves, the women we were, the ones we strive to be, the collective struggle of our mothers, our sisters, our daughters. Our salvation will only come if we stand together."