WATCH | Sivakarthikeyan releases teaser of Vaibhav-starrer 'Buffoon'

Sivakarthikeyan released the teaser of director Ashok Veerappan's upcoming action thriller 'Buffoon', featuring actors Vaibhav and Anagha in the lead.

Published: 15th March 2022 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Vaibhav-starrer 'Buffoon'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Monday released the teaser of director Ashok Veerappan's upcoming action thriller 'Buffoon', featuring actors Vaibhav and Anagha in the lead.

Releasing the teaser on social media, Sivakarthikeyan said, "Happy to launch the interesting teaser of 'Buffoon' - next film from Stone Benchers, presented by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Vaibhav. Best wishes team."

The teaser gives away the fact that the film, which is being presented by ace director Karthik Subbaraj's production house, Stone Benchers, is a gangster flick.

The plot of the film seems to revolve around a smuggler and a don character called Dhanapal.

One reason why the film has caught the attention of film buffs is that it features Malayalam actor Joju George in it.

Music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography is by Dinesh Purushothaman.

Apart from Vaibhav, Anagha and Joju George, the film also features Anthakudi Ilaiyaraja, Naren, Moonar Ramesh, Tamizh and Adukalam Jeyabalan among others.

