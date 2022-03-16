STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamil actor Bharath's 50th film goes on floors

The film is to be directed by R P Bala, who was the Tamil dialogue and lyric writer for movies such as 'Lucifer', 'Maraikkayar', and 'Kurup'.

Published: 16th March 2022 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Bharath(Photo | Instagram)

Actor Bharath(Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

The 50th film of actor Bharath, who is known for his cricitically acclaimed superhit films such as 'Kaadhal', 'Veyil', 'Em Magan', 'Seval' and 'Kadugu', went on floors in the city on Wednesday. Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu was among those who were present on the occasion of the film's launch.

The film is to be directed by R P Bala, who was the Tamil dialogue and lyric writer for movies such as 'Lucifer', 'Maraikkayar', and 'Kurup'. This yet-to-be-titled film will mark Bala's debut as a director in the Tamil film industry.

Sources say that the film, which will have drama and thriller elements in it, will feature Vani Bhojan as Bharath's romantic interest. Produced by RP Films, the film will also feature actors Vivek Prasanna and 'Bigg Boss' fame Danny among others.

Well-known director, producer and cinematographer P G Muthiah will be the director of photography for this film, which will have music by Ronnie Raphael.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharath Kaadhal R P Bala
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp