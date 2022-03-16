Tamil actor Bharath's 50th film goes on floors

By IANS

The 50th film of actor Bharath, who is known for his cricitically acclaimed superhit films such as 'Kaadhal', 'Veyil', 'Em Magan', 'Seval' and 'Kadugu', went on floors in the city on Wednesday. Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu was among those who were present on the occasion of the film's launch.



The film is to be directed by R P Bala, who was the Tamil dialogue and lyric writer for movies such as 'Lucifer', 'Maraikkayar', and 'Kurup'. This yet-to-be-titled film will mark Bala's debut as a director in the Tamil film industry.



Sources say that the film, which will have drama and thriller elements in it, will feature Vani Bhojan as Bharath's romantic interest. Produced by RP Films, the film will also feature actors Vivek Prasanna and 'Bigg Boss' fame Danny among others.



Well-known director, producer and cinematographer P G Muthiah will be the director of photography for this film, which will have music by Ronnie Raphael.