Kanaa released in China, Sivakarthikeyan sends a gratitude note to all the people of Tamil Nadu

By IANS

CHENNAI: Arunraja Kamaraj's critically acclaimed super hit Tamil film 'Kanaa', with Aishwarya Rajesh and Sathyaraj in the lead, created history on Friday when it was released in China, becoming only the second Tamil film to be screened in the Land of the Red Dragon.



Actor Sivakarthikeyan, whose production house Sivakarthikeyan productions has produced the film, disclosed this on a video clip which he shared on his time on Instagram.



In the video clip released to express the happiness of the makers, Sivakarthikeyan said: "Firstly, thanks to all the people of Tamil Nadu for accepting and acknowledging our film 'Kanaa'. The recognition that you have given our film is what has taken it up till China now.



"'Kanaa' is only the second Tamil film, after Superstar Rajinikanth's '2.0', to release in China.



"Why this is special is because the Chinese have a rule that allows only a certain number of non-Chinese films to release there. The Chinese authorities select which movies can release there. The fact that 'Kanaa' has been selected makes us immensely proud."



Talking about the film which is a sports drama stressing on women's empowerment, Aishwarya Rajesh tweeted: "My heart is filled with happiness for one of my favourites, 'Kanaa', is releasing in a whopping 10,000 screens across China today! We are immensely grateful for all your love. Without your love, our film wouldn't be soaring so high!"