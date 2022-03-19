STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vignesh Shivan to direct Ajith's next film

In a statement, Lyca Productions said that the shooting of the film would commence by the end of the year and that the film itself would release by the middle of 2023.

Vignesh Shivan

Director Vignesh Shivan (Photo | Instagram/@wikkiofficial)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Vignesh Shivan is to direct actor Ajith Kumar's next film, being tentatively referred to as AK 62, and well-known production house, Lyca Productions, is to produce it.

In a statement, Lyca Productions said that the shooting of the film would commence by the end of the year and that the film itself would release by the middle of 2023. Music for the film will be composed by Anirudh and the project is to be headed by G K M Tamil Kumaran.

Responding to Lyca's announcement, Vignesh Shivan tweeted, "Everything that happens from now on will only be good. All my dreams will come true by God's grace.

"Thank you Ajith sir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious AK 62. "Words can't explain happiness. With my king Anirudh again and Lyca Productions."

