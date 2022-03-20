Breezy single 'Jolly O Gymkhana' from Vijay-starrer 'Beast' released

By IANS

CHENNAI: The team of director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Beast', featuring actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has released 'Jolly O Gymkhana', the second single from the film, much to the delight of fans.

Music for the song has been composed by Anirudh, the lyrics of which have been penned by Ku Karthik.



Actor Vijay himself has sung the number which looks to spread optimism and positivity. The song, which was released a little after 6 p.m. on Saturday, garnered a whopping 37,000 likes on YouTube in a matter of just 10 minutes of being released.



Shot by Manoj Paramahamsa, the film will also feature director Selvaraghavan, actors Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Liliput Faruqui and Ankur Ajit Vika, among others.



Earlier in the day, the team of 'Beast' released a hilarious promo video ahead of the release of 'Jolly O Gymkhana'. It became an instant hit with several people including celebrities expressing their appreciation for the fun-filled promo.