Teaser of Vishnu Vishal-starrer 'Mohandas' garners a million views

By IANS

CHENNAI: The exciting teaser of director Murali Karthick's much-awaited action thriller 'Mohandas', featuring actors Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, has garnered an impressive million views on YouTube.

The hard-hitting teaser, which begins with Mahatma Gandhi's quote "The future depends on what you do today," has Vishnu Vishal narrating a very interesting story in which he likens himself to a lion looking to hunt a deer.

To make the announcement that the teaser had got a million views, Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter. He said, "One million" and posted a smiley of a muscle-flexing arm.

The teaser, which until now has been seen by over 1.3 million people, has been liked by over 59,000 people.

The teaser has triggered immense interest about the film in audiences as it puts the onus of making decisions on the viewer.

For instance, in the teaser, Vishnu Vishal likens himself to a lion and says he is out to hunt a deer. He then tells viewers that if they want the lion to succeed in its hunt, then, to them, he will be a hero. To those others who want the deer to escape, he would be the villain.

Apart from Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Rajesh, the film will also feature Indrajith Sukumaran, Karunakaran, Lallu, Prakash Raghavan and Shariq Hassan among others.

The film has music by Sundaramurthy KS and cinematography by Vignesh Rajagopalan.