'Jolly O Gymkhana' from 'Beast' sets Internet on fire; hits 14 million views in 24 hours

The song, which has been sung by Vijay himself, has garnered a whopping over 14 million views within just 24 hours of being released on the Internet.

Published: 21st March 2022 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Behind the scenes still from Pooja Hedge and Vijay starrer 'Beast'.

Behind the scenes still from Pooja Hedge and Vijay starrer 'Beast'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The lyrical video of 'Jolly O Gymkhana', the second single from director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Beast', featuring actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is shaking up the Internet.

The song, which has been sung by Vijay himself, has garnered a whopping over 14 million views within just 24 hours of being released on the Internet.

Music for the song has been composed by Anirudh, the lyrics of which have been penned by Ku Karthik.

The song, which was released a little after 6 pm on Saturday, garnered a whopping 37,000 likes on YouTube in a matter of just 10 minutes of being released.

By Sunday morning, the song had gone past the 10 million views mark. By 1 pm on Sunday, the song had registered over 12 million views, with over 1.5 million people giving the breezy song a thumbs up on YouTube.

It may be recalled that the first single from the film, 'Arabic Kuthu', too had shattered records on the Internet. The lyric video of the number had garnered a whopping 100 million views.

