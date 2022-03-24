STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maanaadu remake to be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual

Though details about the cast and crew are still under wraps, Venkat has revealed a few details about the film.

Published: 24th March 2022 09:04 AM

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

Director Venkat Prabhu, in a recent media interaction, has revealed that he is planning to remake his recent hit sci-fi film, Maanaadu, as a Hindi-Telugu bilingual. Though details about the cast and crew are still under wraps, Venkat has revealed a few details about the film. “As per my plan, the story is set in Hyderabad and the antagonist will be the same in both Hindi and Telugu. However, the heroes will be different in both the versions, and I am planning to shoot both versions simultaneously,” said Venkat.

Headlined by Silambarasan TR, Maanaadu was a time-loop thriller that told the story of a common man, who gets stuck in a time loop. He then has to save the Chief Minister of the state from an assassination plot conspired by a corrupt police officer (SJ Suryah).

Meanwhile, Venkat has Manmatha Leelai coming up. Starring Ashok Selvan, Samyuktha Hegde, Riya Suman, and Smruthi Venkat in the leads, the film is set to hit theatres on April 1. He is also set to make his direct Telugu debut with Naga Chaitanya.

Venkat Prabhu sci-fi film Maanaadu
