History and horror

Malaysian Tamil film Poosandi Varan is set to hit screens in Tamil Nadu on April 1. The film directed by JK Wicky had its theatrical release in Malaysia on January 27, 2022.

Published: 31st March 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

The director says that the film is inspired by true events. “Poosandi Varan is a horror film about a Madurai-based reporter who works on a supernatural story based in Malaysia. The film will show the audience the origin of the word ‘poosandi’,” says Wicky who adds that the film had a good run in Malaysia.

“Poochandi, which was our original title, had an excellent run in Malaysia, despite the pandemic. That confidence, along with the fact that the story deals with ancient Tamil history inspired us to release the film in Tamil Nadu as well.”

The cast of Poosandi Varan includes Logan, Dhinesh S Krishnan, Ganesan Manoharan, Ramana and Hamshini Perumal. Dustin has composed the music and cinematography by Ashalisam. 

