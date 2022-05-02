STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shraddha  Srinath, Rohini to star in Witness

Shraddha Srinath and Rohini will play the lead roles in cinematographer-turned-director Deepak’s upcoming film Witness.

Published: 02nd May 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

The film's first look was released yesterday and it features the lead cast sitting inside what looks like a courtroom. The image also features a hand reaching out of a manhole.

Speaking about this film, Deepak says, “It’s a film that will talk about the issues faced by manual scavengers. The film revolves around the story of a mother and her son. Rohini ma’am plays the mother, a street sweeper who travels 30 km every day to work.

What happens to them and how a working professional, played by Shraddha, gets involved in their lives forms the story of Witness. It will also discuss the politics and issues surrounding the topic of manual scavenging that happens not only in the public sewers but also in shopping malls and apartment complexes.”

The shooting of Witness was completed in December last year and the post-production work has also been wrapped up. Also starring Azhagam Perumal, Shanmugaraj, G Selva and Subatra Robert, the film will be also be dubbed and released in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. With music by Ramesh Thamilmani and editing by Master-fame Philomin Raj, Witness is produced by People Media Factory.

